OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 3,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.