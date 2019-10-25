OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $356,000 Investment in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $151.79. 45,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $101.48 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

