OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 383 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kemper were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,907,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 422,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 389,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. William Blair downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

