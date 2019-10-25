OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Down 5.7%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.25, 596,999 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 323,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

