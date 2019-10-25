OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Down 5.7%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.25, 596,999 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 323,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
