Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.