Odyssey Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, LBank and Bit-Z. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $271,745.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00229411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01527153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, FCoin, LBank, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

