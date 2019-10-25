OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.