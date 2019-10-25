Oakbrook Investments LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,841,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

AM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 81,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.56%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.