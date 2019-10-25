Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

