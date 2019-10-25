Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.