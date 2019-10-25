Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0009

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $405,412.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, Bitrue and IDEX. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038232 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.43 or 0.05684148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00043703 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,935,523,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Bitrue, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Zebpay, BITBOX, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, WazirX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.