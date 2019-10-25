Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of MO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 373,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.