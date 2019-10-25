Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

NWBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 240,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at $835,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

