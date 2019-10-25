Northcoast Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.64.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of CDW opened at $124.45 on Friday. CDW has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.