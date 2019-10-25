Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. 113,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,278. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

