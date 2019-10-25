Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $9.06 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 202.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

