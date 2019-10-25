Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 29.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.24. 17,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,465. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.