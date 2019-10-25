Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Gentex were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 812.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 33,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,991. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $329,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $741,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $1,090,954. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

