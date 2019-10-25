Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lessened by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $183.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

