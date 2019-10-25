Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $36.00 at Wedbush

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,907. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

