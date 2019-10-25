Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.05.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

