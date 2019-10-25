Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.2% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 340,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 100,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.