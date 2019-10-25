Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,590,000 after acquiring an additional 762,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 285,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,393,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,787. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

