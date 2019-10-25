Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Unum Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 597.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 16,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

