Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 36,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,066. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $128.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

