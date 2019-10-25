Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,649 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.47. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

