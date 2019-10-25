Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,126 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 85.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

