Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,718,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 205,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. 5,211,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,409. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

