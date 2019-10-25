Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Nike reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. 5,114,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,409. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

