Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.81 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,635. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.