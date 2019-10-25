NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,655 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

