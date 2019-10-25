NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $59.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

