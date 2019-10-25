NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,005 Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 168.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 7.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 11.6% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FPF opened at $23.89 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

