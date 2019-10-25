NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. 10,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

