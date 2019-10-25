Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

NEM stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In related news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,555 shares of company stock worth $2,620,824. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

