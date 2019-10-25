New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $104,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.46. 41,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,104. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

