New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,907 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $202,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.12. 27,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,797. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.83 and its 200-day moving average is $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.04.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.