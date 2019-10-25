New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,333 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $134,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,387,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.89. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,963. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

