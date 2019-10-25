New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,806 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $91,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.94. 3,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,994. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.