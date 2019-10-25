New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $170.30 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $170,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,249.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $41,528,353. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $185.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $148.16. 65,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,354. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

