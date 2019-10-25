New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $129.00 price target on the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $120.23, 1,706,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,339,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

EDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

