Netrum (NTR) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $112,101.00 and approximately $419.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007170 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 123.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,575,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,499 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

