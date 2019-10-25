NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NetGear updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NetGear stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.14. 10,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,211. NetGear has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get NetGear alerts:

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $51,966.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,090.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 6,489 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $213,617.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,081 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.