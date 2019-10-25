NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen raised NetApp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 1,437,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetApp by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NetApp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in NetApp by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in NetApp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NetApp by 315.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

