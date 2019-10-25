NEO Hits 1-Day Volume of $450.65 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, NEO has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.79 or 0.00091258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Exrates, Switcheo Network and Bitinka. NEO has a market cap of $620.28 million and $450.65 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00199634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01487510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00020651 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEO is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit, COSS, Huobi, Bitinka, Coinrail, Allcoin, Koinex, BitMart, BitForex, Gate.io, Ovis, Kucoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, ZB.COM, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, BigONE, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bibox, BCEX, TDAX, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia, Livecoin, DragonEX, LBank, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.