Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFPT. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of PFPT opened at $124.45 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $938,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

