Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

