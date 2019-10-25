National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 312,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,701. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.