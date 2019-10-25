National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 832.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,834. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

