National Bank Financial Downgrades Altus Group (TSE:AIF) to Sector Perform

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.

AIF opened at C$36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -389.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Altus Group has a one year low of C$21.67 and a one year high of C$40.29.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.5719889 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total transaction of C$323,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,263,032.05. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total transaction of C$1,562,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,431,127.82.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

